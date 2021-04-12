We just wanted to write to say that as a part of the Broadway/Royal Oaks community, we are glad that an organization helping folks out of homelessness and providing services has been in this neighborhood longer than we have been (going on 14 years for us).
In telling Porchlight to pack it up, that does not help those who truly need it.
These services are important for our fellow citizens and we support this in our neighborhood.
Thank you!
Michelle and Bret Pearson
Sun Prairie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.