Letters to the editor

We just wanted to write to say that as a part of the Broadway/Royal Oaks community, we are glad that an organization helping folks out of homelessness and providing services has been in this neighborhood longer than we have been (going on 14 years for us).

In telling Porchlight to pack it up, that does not help those who truly need it.

These services are important for our fellow citizens and we support this in our neighborhood.

Thank you!

Michelle and Bret Pearson

Sun Prairie

