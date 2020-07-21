Every year, Rotary Sun Prairie presents the Service Above Self Award to an individual who has made our community stronger and a better place to live. To be nominated is an honor and to receive the award puts the nominee in some very elite company of past recipients who have done selfless acts for others.
I am delighted to share with you that the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry Volunteers are the 2020 recipient of this prestigious award along with a $1,200 check. This is the first time the award has been given to a group of volunteers which is why this award is especially meaningful. It is a testament to our collective effort to solve hunger locally and give hope to someone at a time when it is needed most.
We are 421 strong with our youngest volunteer being 10 and our oldest is 93. Since early August 2019 we have logged 17,772 volunteer hours. It takes that many people selflessly volunteering their time to conduct food drives, recover food from local stores, stock shelves, take a client shopping, pack student snack pack bags, prepare Thanksgiving baskets, and so much more.
I know none of us do it for the recognition, but I hope you can reflect on the kindness and compassion you provide. Rotary Sun Prairie, our community, and especially those in need are grateful for your efforts!
Mark Thompson
Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry
Board of Directors
