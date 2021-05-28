With the observance of Memorial Day a few days from now I would like to offer a few thoughts.
As a military Reservist with 30 years of service I appreciate, as do all current and former military members, each and every “Thank you for your service” we receive.
And speaking for us all, we appreciate your support. However, Memorial Day is not about us, it is a day to remember the 1,304,684 members of the United States Armed Forces who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country from Crispus Attucks who died on March 5th, 1770 in the Boston Massacre and is recognized as the first casualty of the Revolutionary War to Army Staff Sergeant Christopher Pantos who lost his life a month ago in Kuwait.
As President Lincoln so eloquently proclaimed in the Gettysburg Address just three generations ago “that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion.”
I’ve passed through Pardeeville many times over the past 45 years and I always note the memorial that stands in a park in that village of 2,115. It lists the names of every person from the area who died while in military service. And what always strikes me is the enormity of loss suffered during the Civil War -- 80 of the 108 names on the wall.
Yes, Memorial Day is a three-day holiday weekend that kicks off summer and I expect all of you to enjoy your time with family and friends. But please take a minute on the morning of Monday May 31 to bow your head and give thanks to those whose day Memorial Day really is.
Visit the Sun Prairie cemeteries and take note of the American flags that will mark the graves of our military veterans. Talk to your children about the sacrifice born not only by the members but their families as well.
And finally say a prayer for the safety of our troops wherever in the world they may be.
Pete Vickerman
Sun Prairie