Veterans Day 2020 will unfortunately be a lot different due to COVID-19.
Normally, the American Legion Post 333 and the VFW Post 9362 in Sun Prairie would visit several schools for flag folding, ceremonies and other events.
We would also divide up into several groups and visit veterans in their homes and nursing homes. It is always a very emotional and rewarding day for all of us.
We will not be able to do these important visits this year.
All of us at VFW Post 9362 and American Legion Post 333 would like all of our veterans to know we are thinking about you and praying you are all safe.
We respectfully hope 2021 will be a much better situation.
Veterans from
VFW Post 9362 and
American Legion Post 333
Sun Prairie
