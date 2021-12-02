Longtime readers of this newspaper know we’ve frequently espoused the virtues of shopping and buying locally.
Colin Murray from Dane Buy Local -- a non-profit that helps promote and support Dane County small businesses -- on Tuesday. Nov. 23, outlined many of those benefits. Murray spoke during an event at Salvatore’s Tomato Pies in Sun Prairie that helped promote Small Business Saturday and Indie Buy Local in support of independently owned small businesses.
During his remarks, Murray quoted a National Retail Federation prediction that national retail sales during the months of November and December will grow 8.5% or more. If that prediction comes true, retail sales increases will set a new record for the holiday season and bring retail sales to somewhere around $843 billion.
Here’s how you can help during the holiday shopping season:
• Shop locally. Get to know Sun Prairie businesses and what they have to offer instead of pulling up Amazon to solve your holiday gifting problems.
Seeing your friends at local businesses (including restaurants) helps you get to know the community and what’s available locally, too.
• Buy locally. According to often quoted statistics from Civic Economics – Andersonville Study of Retail Economics, for every $100 you spend at locally owned businesses, $68 will stay in the community. When you spend $100 at a national chain, only $43 stays in the community.
• Promote locally. Marta Hansen from The Piano Gal Shop in Sun Prairie knows the benefits of promoting locally. She said local shoppers should share their positive experiences at Sun Prairie businesses on social media to grow the audience of those small businesses. More positive comments for local businesses are beneficial to those local shoppers on the fence about shopping locally.
We think local shoppers should get off the fence, open their wallets and smart phones to shop, buy and support Sun Prairie businesses during the holiday shopping season.