In 2016 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell prevented a vote to fill the opening on the Supreme Court created by the death of Justice Scalia in February. The reason McConnell gave was that only nine months remained until the presidential election.
Obama’s approval rating was 49% in Gallup polls, rising mostly steadily the next nine months to 57% and 59% upon leaving office. Trump’s approval was 42% in Gallup polls July 30-September 13, 2020 and 39% in May and June.
In February 2017 Trump chose Neil Gorsuch to fill the opening created by Scalia’s death. Senate confirmation was in April. In July 2018 Trump chose Brett Kavanaugh to fill the opening created by retiring Justice Kennedy. Senate confirmation was in October. With the death of Justice Ginsburg Friday, Trump and McConnell want to fill a vacancy five weeks before the election.
As lifetime appointees, justices have far reaching impact. For the past 20 years, the court has increasingly taken cases and made decisions that support the influence of big money. Trump is stacking the deck with justices who will keep our nation on this path for decades.
If there ever was a time to call your senators, it is now.
Brian Berninger
Sun Prairie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.