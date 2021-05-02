Letters to the editor

Can you find a more intelligent opinion writer than Bob Franken?

We now have had four years plus of ‘Orange Man Bad’ columns coming from him. President Trump has been out of office for months now and Franken still writes about him.

It would be nice to have an opinion writer that can champion ideas instead of just spewing hate and making spurious claims to score political points.

Thanks.

Alex Renk

Town of Bristol

