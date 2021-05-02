Can you find a more intelligent opinion writer than Bob Franken?
We now have had four years plus of ‘Orange Man Bad’ columns coming from him. President Trump has been out of office for months now and Franken still writes about him.
It would be nice to have an opinion writer that can champion ideas instead of just spewing hate and making spurious claims to score political points.
Thanks.
Alex Renk
Town of Bristol
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.