National Hospice & Palliative Care Month is an opportunity to spread awareness about hospice and palliative care and honor those that provide this level of care with care and compassion to those that need it most.
As a nonprofit health care organization who provides non-medical personal care, supportive (palliative) care, hospice care and grief support to people across southern Wisconsin, we cannot do that without also honoring the more than 775 Agrace volunteers who provide more than 35,000 hours of service to Agrace in a variety of roles already this year.
In 2020, we needed to pause almost all volunteer activity for safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And still, in early in 2021, there was so much uncertainty as to how we could integrate volunteers back safely into the critical roles they played for Agrace and our patients.
Fortunately, with the release of a vaccine and organization-wide protocols in place, volunteers were able to begin slowly returning to their chosen positions, cautiously and safely.
As another year nears its end, we are looking into to 2022 with hope that we will see even more of our volunteers, old and new, sitting bedside with patients, helping in our thrift stores, tending our gardens and all the other roles that have made Agrace such a special place for so many, for so long.
Volunteers are absolutely essential to all that we do, for our patients, families, staff and partners in the many communities we serve.
As we celebrate National Hospice & Palliative Care Month, we thank you, volunteers, for choosing to serve through Agrace. We appreciate you, and we are inspired by all you do!
Andy Boryczka
Director, Employee & Volunteer Engagement for Agrace,
Madison