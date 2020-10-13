Our September 14 Blood Drive was a great success. Fiftysix donors registered and we collected 106% of our goal of 50 units; these will help save 159 lives.
On a cumulative basis, Red Cross records reflect we sponsored 81 Blood Drives, with collection of 3,578 units, averaging 44 units per Drive, 3,628 donors, 341 power red donors, and 223 firsttime donors. That 3,578 units means we have helped save 10,734 lives with our efforts and I consider that a fantastic job by our volunteers toward community service!
The success of our Blood Drive is due to the efforts of the following:
• The Sun Prairie Star for the coverage it provided;
• Sun Prairie United Methodist Church for permitting us to use Fellowship Hall (even though services are not being held and the building is closed until further notice); and
• Legion and Auxiliary volunteers who took donors’ temperatures, registered them, kept donors hydrated, escorted them to the refreshment area, made sure donors partook of snacks and beverages before leaving, sanitized the tables and chairs in the refreshment area after use by donors, and removed and stacked the tables and chairs before the Blood Drive and returned them to their original site when it was concluded.
After every blood drive we mail a note to each donor to thank them for their donation. We also send a thankyou note to Duane Sprecher at Culver’s for providing each donor with a card for free custard.
The next Blood Drive is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2021, which will be here in the blink of a bat’s eyelash. Until then, enjoy the holidays; hopefully Jan. 1, 2021, will be the start of a much better year.
We deserve it.
Linda McCafferty, Member
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 333 and
Blood Program Leader
Sun Prairie
