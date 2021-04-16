As we all get back to our workplaces in the recovery from COVID-19, we hope you won’t forget the administrative professionals that make your work place special.
Before there was an Administrative Professionals Day, there was a National Secretaries Day, created in 1952.
The designated moment of celebration was first dictated by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Charles W. Sawyer as “National Secretaries Week,” held from June 1 through 7. In 1955, Secretaries Week was moved to the last full week of April, with Wednesday marked as Administrative Professionals Day.
In 1981, the name was changed to Professional Secretaries Week, but in the year 2000 it became Administrative Professionals Week in order to include the variety of responsibilities and job titles of administrative staffers in the modern U.S. economy.
Like the work place, Administrative Professionals Day has evolved to reflect changing administrative titles and responsibilities in the modern workforce, but the purpose of Administrative Professionals Day remains the same: to thank administrative professionals for their hard work.
With remote and hybrid work teams, recognizing the efforts of any support staffer is more important than ever.
At most companies, administrative professionals have been the special “X factor,” holding teams together, training for new job duties at the same time they keep employees connected and interact with the public.
Ways to recognize Administrative Professionals range from a day off (who doesn’t want that?) to a thank you to professional development, to gifts, such as a gift card to a local restaurant recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although this may be just one way to say “thank you” to Administrative Professionals, we urge area work places to recognize and thank their Administrative Professionals on Wednesday, April 21.
