Our April 13 Blood Drive was a success. Fifty-four donors registered and we collected 52 total units, enough that will help save up to 156 lives.
Our Blood Drives would not be successful without help from the following:
• The Sun Prairie Star for the coverage it provided;
• Sun Prairie United Methodist Church for permitting us to use Fellowship Hall; and
• Legion and Auxiliary volunteers who took donors’ temperatures, registered them, kept donors hydrated, escorted them to the refreshment area, made sure donors partook of snacks and beverages before leaving, sanitized the tables and chairs in the refreshment area after use by donors, and removed and stacked the tables and chairs before the Blood Drive and returned them to their original site when it was concluded.
After every blood drive we mail a note to each donor to thank them for their donation. We also send a thank you note to Culver’s for providing each donor with a card for free custard.
The next Blood Drive is scheduled for July 14. Now it is officially spring. Enjoy nature waking up from its winter slumber and the warming seasonal temperatures. Enjoy it while you can because hot summer temperatures will be here eventually and by then we will have forgotten about the preceding winter and spring.
Until then, take care, stay healthy and we hope to see you in July.
Linda McCafferty
Member,
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 333 and
Blood Program Leader
Sun Prairie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.