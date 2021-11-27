I would like to respond to the Sun Prairie Star article from page one, of the Nov. 19th issue about the city budget ("Sun Prairie City Council adopts 2022 budget, 3.4% tax increase").
I hope that readers followed the rest of the article about “the budget” to page A2. District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs offered a budget amendment to reduce the overall budget and hold the line on an increase of over 3% which was a previous goal of the city council.
Jacobs suggested not funding the Sun Prairie Historical Museum. I support Jacobs’ comments because the museum has truly been an underachiever for the past two years.
Yes, there was COVID-19, but even when the restrictions were reduced the number of visitors to the museum amounted to days when no one came to the museum which was open five hours a day, four days a week.
The City of Sun Prairie has a full-time director for the museum which was initiated in July 2018. Jacobs points out the museum is not an essential service to the community when you weigh it up against adding another police officer.
You would also think that with the limited number of visitors to the museum, it is hard to justify that is it closed for six months from November through April.
The only reason the museum closed for six months prior to 2018 was there wasn't a full time staff person and the volunteer docents enjoy the break. Today museums don’t close up to change out one exhibit space especially when there is full-time staff.
Because the museum is fully funded, the doors should be open year-round. Based on the size of the SP museum an exhibit could be replaced in 5-6 weeks.
Even with a strategic plan in place for two years, there has been minimal change to the exhibits, a reduction in visitors, no marketing plan, a backlog of accessions going back to 2018 and basically a lack of utilization of many of the former volunteers.
It should also be pointed out that there is practically no relationship with the Tourism Commission or the Sun Prairie Historical Society -- which are both valuable community resources.
One final example: there are 26 buildings in the two blocks of East Main Street that were recognized and put on the National Register of Historic Places in May 2019. The SP Museum Building is one of the designated buildings.
Go to the Museum Director and ask what is being done to celebrate the most essential historic district in our community.
The museum is out of focus and to quote Alder Jacobs it is “a well-funded catastrophe.”
Joe Chase
President, Sun Prairie Historical Society