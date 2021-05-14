Recently, I read a news article in the Sun Prairie Star ("City Council considers more student representation," May 7) about student involvement in city government. I agree that students should become more involved in community activities, but let's focus on educating them about government.
A long time ago when I was in school, all students were required to take a class on government. I believe they called it Civics. It did not favor any political ideology and, no news media outlets -- just plain facts and information for the student to think about. The students were able to voice their opinions and there was respect in the classroom.
I was fortunate because the school taught me the values of all levels of government. Plus my parents and neighbor's parents enforced my understanding of government. And I was blessed that my church taught me to respect government officials in authority.
Maybe the council and the Sun Prairie School Board could further this discussion.
Gary Haltaufderheide
An old Civics student
Sun Prairie