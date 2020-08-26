A public hearing was held by the Village of Windsor on Aug. 13, 2020 to review an application for a quarry to be operated at 7001 Hwy. C, DeForest.
This is at least the third time that the village has received an application for a quarry at this location. Very few residents of the Village were aware this was on the agenda again.
The application is for a rezoning request for 84 acres currently zoned exclusively for agriculture to a non-metallic mining operation. Approving this application will set a dangerous precedent for future applications within our village.
The vast majority of residents of the Village of Windsor, DeForest and Sun Prairie have nothing to gain and potentially much to lose if this 60-plus year quarry operation is allowed.
The many concerns include damage to the Token Creek Watershed, ground water contamination, blasting noise and damage, degraded property values and increased truck traffic on Highway C.
The Plan Commission and Village Board will be discussing this issue at multiple meetings between now and Nov. 19.
If you oppose this application, I urge you to send more than one letter or email to the Windsor Village Board and Windsor Plan Commission, because this is a long process - send at least one now and then another in October as more specifics are identified through the meeting process.
Do not wait until the next public hearing on Nov. 5, because this is also the same evening the Windsor Village Board will be voting on its recommendation for the final Acting Resolution.
Say NO to the quarry!
Leo Schneider
Resident, Village of Windsor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.