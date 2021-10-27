Meeting after meeting, year after year, we hear about how the city’s elected leaders want transparent, open government with the public’s involvement.
Mayor Paul Esser has tasked city staff with a “How to Run for Public Office” session each year in an effort to instruct candidates on what to expect as well as what paperwork to fill out.
The mayor takes his annual “State of the City” message on the road each January, trying to get the message to as many people as possible.
The mayor has preached a message of diversification of city government and seeking to include as many minority residents of the community as possible in the decisions that city government is making.
Last Tuesday, however, we heard none of that.
Instead, we heard alders say they wanted to support their apparently panicked fellow alders -- not the folks they were elected to represent.
We heard nothing about how the city wants public comments about the upcoming 2022 city budget -- which we heard when the budget itself was introduced. City Council President and District 1 Alder Steve Stocker asked for the public to complete its “homework” assignment and provide the input needed for the council’s decision-making process.
Instead, we saw the council complete a tie vote, 4-4, against allowing the public back into the council chambers.
If the irony wasn’t so bold-faced, it would almost be laughable.
Where is the concern about equity and inclusion -- which are supposed to be the so-called guiding factors in the mayor’s policy and decision making?
There are more questions the council members who voted against public being allowed back into the council chambers need to answer:
Where is the concern for public input?
Not everyone has a computer or cable TV to be able to watch council meetings live.
Not everyone has the technical savvy to be able to let the city know they want to have their concerns heard during these online/virtual meetings.
What is the city doing to ensure these people are not only heard, but that any lingering concerns are being addressed?
Many of those whose voices are not being heard can neither afford a computer nor cable TV access. It seems these people are being permanently excluded if they can’t attend meetings in person to express their concerns at council meetings.
Is the city council really serious about open, accessible city government?
This is perhaps the most important question of all for alders to answer.
Of course, the answer should be an enthusiastic, “yes, absolutely!”
If alders want to comply with the spirit and the letter of the Wisconsin Open Meetings Law, this shouldn’t even be a question worth consideration.
Other area municipalities -- including the Sun Prairie School Board -- have returned to in-person public meetings? Why does the city council persist?
There is one more question that needs serious discussion and debate by the council:
What message does our Oct. 19 tie vote send to the public?
By voting against open government, our city elected officials are speaking loud and clear to the voiceless and under-represented: We don’t care what you think, and we don’t want to hear from you.
That is perhaps the most disturbing and unaddressed outcome from the Sun Prairie City Council’s Oct. 19 Committee of the Whole vote. While four members of the council wanted to let the public in, four did not.
That’s a sad, twisted, foolish message for municipal elected officials to send.