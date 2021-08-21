Our July 13 Blood Drive was successful: 72 donors registered for the drive, including seven power red donors (for 14 units), three first¬time donors, and 20 donors who had never before donated blood at any of our drives.
Unfortunately there were 13 deferrals for whatever reason; however, those donors took time out of their busy days to attend our blood drive and for that we are thankful. All in all we collected 66 units of blood that will help save 198 lives.
Our blood drives would not be successful without help from the following:
• The Sun Prairie Star for the coverage it provided;
• Sun Prairie United Methodist Church for permitting us to use Fellowship Hall; and
• Legion and Auxiliary volunteers who registered donors, kept them hydrated, escorted them to the refreshment area, made sure donors partook of snacks and beverages before leaving, sanitized the tables and chairs in the refreshment area after use by donors, and removed and stacked the tables and chairs before the Blood Drive and returned them to their original site when it was concluded.
After every blood drive we mail a note to each donor to thank them for their donation. We also send a thank you note to Culver’s for providing each donor with a card for free custard.
Our last blood drive for the year is Tuesday, Sept. 14. Where in the heck is 2021 going? It seems like only yesterday it was January but Autumnal Solstice will be here next month already. Take care, stay safe and see you In September.
Linda McCafferty
Member, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 333 and
Unit 333 Blood Program Leader
Sun Prairie