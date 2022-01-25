A pharmaceutical company develops a promising new sleep medication in its lab, but the drug doesn’t live up to its promise in randomized trials.
A small company in the Pacific Northwest successfully launches a product, then expands its distribution only to find that it sells poorly on the East Coast.
A venture capital firm invests millions in a new food-delivery app, which ends up only capturing the eyeballs and clicks of a small slice of society.
Scalability is critical — not just for policy and science, but for anyone who stands to benefit from the success of an idea. All too often, promising ideas collapse at scale.
These cases are all examples of a voltage drop: when an enterprise falls apart at scale and positive results fizzle. Voltage drops are what happens when the great electric charge of potential that drives people and organizations dissipates, leaving behind dashed hopes, not to mention squandered money, hard work, and time.
And they are shockingly common.
My new book, The Voltage Effect, is about the science of scaling: why some ideas fail while others change the world, and how to give every idea its best chance at success.
Success and failure are not about luck. There is a rhyme and reason to why some ideas fail and why some make it big. Certain ideas are predictably scalable, while others are predictably unscalable. You will undoubtedly find much fortune and create impact if you choose to scale those ideas that are predictably scalable.
Most of us think that scalable ideas have some “silver bullet” feature: some quality that bestows a “can’t miss” appeal. That kind of thinking is fundamentally wrong. There is no single quality that distinguishes ideas that have the potential to succeed at scale from those that don’t.
In fact, the truth is that every scalable idea is alike and each unscalable idea is unscalable in its own way.
So what does this all have to do with poverty?
As part of my job as an academic, I give a lot of lectures around the world — from Rome to Beijing to Sydney to L.A. and back to Chicago.
Even though the venues change, one recurrent question I receive — especially among young people — is “we have studied poverty for decades, why don’t we have viable solutions yet?”
Substitute “public education,” “discrimination,” “climate change,” and many other social issues in place of “poverty” and it is the same old song.
I think a big part of the reason for our failures is that we haven’t understood how to scale our ideas from the petri dish to the large. This is the exact same problem we face at Lyft (where I serve as the Chief Economist), as well as what the pharmaceutical company, the small firm in the Pacific Northwest, the new food-delivery app, and any firm looking to grow faces.
Scalability is critical not just for policy and science but for anyone who stands to benefit from the success of an idea. All too often, promising ideas collapse at scale.
The proliferation of rigorous science has allowed progressives to pronounce confidently what “the science” says works to alleviate poverty, climate change, crime, crumbling public schools, and any social ill in between.
However, the skeleton lurking in their closet is a failure to understand how to scale findings from small experiments to the entire population. Unless this demon is exorcised, we risk squandering decades of progress in the science of policymaking.
Fortunately, there is a vibrant field of scientific inquiry dedicated to the voltage problem, also known as the scaling effect, that my co-authors and I have contributed to.
While a voltage effect elixir is yet to hit the stores, our research provides scholars, policymakers, and policy advocates with structured guidelines on how to minimize the incidence of voltage drops and measure unintended consequences.
Maintaining the credibility of the process by which policies are proposed and informed by scientific evidence is critical to societal well-being, and so we have to be willing to tolerate a slower pace of scientific research, and to learn to temper our excitement when a small-scale experiment yields promising results.
Or, taking the lead from the French playwright Moliere: “Trees that are slow to grow bear the best fruit.”
Sun Prairie High School graduate John A. List (@Econ_4_Everyone) is the Kenneth C. Griffin Distinguished Service Professor of Economics at the University of Chicago, Chief Economist at Lyft, Chief Economist at Lyft (formerly in the same role at Uber). This essay is adapted from his book, “The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale,” to be published Feb. 1 by Currency.