At a time of global unrest, economic uncertainty ranging from inflation to recession fears, and with political discourse at a fever pitch, it's easy to lose track of what’s going on with local government.

Each year around this time local leaders set work priorities for the coming year by building a budget. This expansive document not only sets a plan of action but is also a statement of values. I think it's important government reflects the people it works for and is responsive to the moment at hand. That's why as County Executive I take what I hear from you throughout the year and create a vision for a county government that works the way you want it to.

