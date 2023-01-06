Tyler Huebner

In early November, Tyler Huebner (above) had the opportunity to tour several sites in Wisconsin that effectively utilized this grant program to complete energy innovation projects.

During his first year in office, Governor Tony Evers signed Executive Order #38, creating the Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy (OSCE), which is charged with developing strategies to lower energy bills for Wisconsinites, ensure public health and safety, create jobs, and protect our environment.

The governor called on the OSCE to partner with state agencies and state utilities to put Wisconsin on a path for all electricity consumed within the state to be 100 percent carbon-free by 2050.

