The United States was born in a rejection of being ruled by the King of England and a celebration of the rights of individuals. The Declaration of Independence states boldly that “all men are created equal,” suggesting that hereditary monarchs are no better than anyone else.

It may seem a little surprising, then, that Americans can be enamored of royalty. We may consider ourselves small-d democrats, but many of us are fascinated with kings and queens. We saw this recently in the response to the death of Queen Elizabeth. It seemed that Americans followed the pomp and pageantry of her funeral almost as closely as her subjects in the U.K.

Britain Royals Funeral

Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive at the Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022.

