Managing Editor’s Note: The following column was sent to area newspapers for Dane County residents by area school superintendents.

In the coming weeks and months, you will likely learn more about how public school districts across Wisconsin plan to place operational referendum questions on the November or April ballots. In fact, we expect many school districts in Dane County to do exactly that.

Voters — including those casting ballots at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building (above) — will likely be seeing more school referendum questions in the coming years because of state school funding that is now 6% below the national average.

