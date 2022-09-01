Voters — including those casting ballots at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building (above) — will likely be seeing more school referendum questions in the coming years because of state school funding that is now 6% below the national average.
Managing Editor’s Note: The following column was sent to area newspapers for Dane County residents by area school superintendents.
In the coming weeks and months, you will likely learn more about how public school districts across Wisconsin plan to place operational referendum questions on the November or April ballots. In fact, we expect many school districts in Dane County to do exactly that.
The number of operational referendum questions on upcoming ballots reflects a significant shift in the state’s commitment to funding schools. Over the years, more of the responsibility for funding schools has moved from the state to local property taxpayers, via referenda.
To illustrate this shift, in 2002, Wisconsin was ranked 11th in the nation for school funding. By 2020, our state had fallen to 25th.
This is the largest drop in the national ranking of any state over this time period. In fact, Wisconsin public school funding is now 6% below the national average.
This shift is escalating now, as Wisconsin school districts enter the second year of $0 increases to per-student funding from the state. They also face high inflation rates and challenges recruiting and retaining educators as fewer people go into the education field.
Wisconsin public schools benefited from federal funds directed to pandemic relief, allowing them to address student needs during the pandemic. However, these dollars and one-time-use funds cannot be applied to ongoing expenses, such as hiring permanent staff.
We certainly have much to celebrate in our state as it relates to the success of our public schools. However, to meet the needs of our students, families, and the Wisconsin economy, 83% of Wisconsin districts have passed a referendum to address budget challenges or to address facility needs in the past 10 years.
The number of ballot questions will likely grow during the next year.
As we look forward to the start of the school year, we will build on the great tradition of outstanding education in our state.
We remain committed to making the most of every single taxpayer dollar invested in our schools, whether that investment is made at the state or local level.