Wisconsin’s top industry is agriculture – generating $100 billion in revenue each and every year. The “Alice in Dairyland” program has been promoting our state’s ag industry for 75 years, celebrating all things agriculture, from cutting down Christmas trees in Oregon, to harvesting cranberries in bogs near Tomah to hosting school tours on farms in Green Bay.
“Alice in Dairyland” is, quite simply put, our agricultural ambassador.
It’s a full-time job, and I should know: I served as the 60th “Alice” in 2007 and traveled 40,000 miles throughout the state of Wisconsin – and beyond! – educating, sharing, and talking about this diverse industry.
I had an amazing time during my year as “Alice”, meeting people, touring agri-businesses, visiting with families at the Wisconsin State Fair, educating fourth graders, and giving more than 1,000 presentations to tell folks far and wide all about Wisconsin and our unparalleled ag-related businesses.
I now serve as the chairperson for this year’s 75th event. And I’m proud to report we have a great group of candidates vying for the next “Alice” position.
A new “Alice” is selected each year as a contracted public relations specialist for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). “Alice” works with the media, educates the public, speaks with rural and urban audiences, and teaches students about all aspects of agriculture. She is a dynamic voice for the future of Wisconsin agriculture.
Which brings me to why this is such a big year for the “Alice in Dairyland” program: We are celebrating 75 years with a huge gala taking place in downtown Madison at the Monona Terrace on Saturday, May 21.
We have six finalists going through the final steps to be selected as the next agricultural ambassador. Candidates were chosen from all over the state: Amber Cafferty of Fountain City; Amelia Hayden of Sharon; Courtney Moser of Westby; Taylor Schaefer of Franksville; Samantha Schuessler of Antigo; and Charitee Seebecker of Mauston.
We invite you to join us for this celebratory historic event. Tickets are $40 per person, include dinner and can be purchased at aliceindairyland.com.
Traditionally we have dozens of former “Alices” who attend these annual gala events, and we have many that will be in attendance, but we’re extremely excited to welcome back to the stage our very first “Alice” – Margaret McGuire – who served at the outset of the program in 1947. Isn’t that wonderful!
We look forward to sharing this special night with you – and are looking forward to celebrating Wisconsin agriculture on May 21 at the Monona Terrace in downtown Madison!
Jill Makovec is chairperson for the 75th Alice in Dairyland program. She served as the 60th “Alice” in 2007, and currently works for Learfield. She also farms with her mom in Muscoda.