We are seeking prospective committee members to serve on the Sun Prairie Area School District’s Human Growth and Development Advisory Committee.
The Human Growth and Development Advisory Committee is a state-mandated advisory committee composed of parents, teachers, school administrators, students, health care professionals, members of the clergy, and other residents of the community.
Committee members are appointed by the Sun Prairie Board of Education and asked to assist in developing, reviewing, and implementing the district’s human growth and development curriculum.
Wisconsin Statute 118.019 states that school districts that offer human growth and development (HGD) must have an advisory committee appointed by the school board and composed of parents, teachers, school administrators, pupils, health care professionals, members of the clergy, and other residents of the school district to advise the school board on the design and implementation of the human growth and development curriculum and to review the curriculum. No one category of member shall constitute more than one-fifth of the membership of this committee, except that parents may comprise more than one-fifth, but no more than one-quarter of the members may be made up of employees of the school district.
To be considered for membership on this committee, please review the following characteristics we are seeking for our advisory team:
• Willingness to serve and the ability to make the time commitment;
• Effective communication skills, including listening well and speaking respectively, especially at public meetings when emotions run high;
• The ability to be objective and open to others’ ideas when making decisions and recommendations;
• The ability to control one’s emotions, even when holding strong opinions about sexuality education;
• Being viewed as a respected representative of the community; and
• A commitment to young people and the school’s educational mission.
Our committee will meet approximately three times per year (fall, winter, spring), usually from 6-8 p.m. on a weeknight. Meeting agendas generally contain informational items from members, district health teachers or administration reports, and occasionally a speaker from various health-related organizations.
The group also takes on projects. This year, the committee is focused on revising our mission statement and goals in alignment with our district’s policy on “Controversial Issues and Sensitive Topics” relating to human growth and development and to review/revise the Human Growth and Development Curriculum for grades 4, 5, 7, and 10.
The Sun Prairie Area School District’s Human Growth and Development Advisory Committee members are usually appointed to a three-year term. This provides stability for the committee and allows its members “light at the end of the tunnel.”
And although not included in the current statute, to keep the Human Growth and Development curriculum current, a regular review of the curriculum is recommended at least every three years. This allows all members to be part of at least one complete review cycle.
In closing, we would like to thank you for considering becoming a Human Growth and Development Advisory Committee member. If you are interested, please submit your name to https://tinyurl.com/HGDAC{span} {/span} by no later than April 30, 2022, and it will be forwarded to the school board for their consideration. Selected committee participants will be notified by May 16, 2022.
Chaja-Clardy is Director of Secondary Teaching, Learning, and Equity for the Sun Prairie Area School District; Mueller is Director of Elementary Teaching, Learning, and Equity for SPASD.