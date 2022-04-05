Four years ago, I ran for governor of Wisconsin as a Moderate Republican, forcing then-incumbent Governor Walker into a primary. To everyone’s astonishment, including my own, I received 38,269 votes in the primary despite having raised just $10 in outside campaign contributions.
Because I’m a small business owner — which is more than a full time job — I couldn’t campaign statewide and I didn’t intend to raise millions of dollars.
The day after I got on the ballot, I remember feeling shocked when my name didn’t appear in a single newspaper article listing all of the candidates.
For example, the Associated Press article in the Wisconsin State Journal referred to me as “token opposition to Scott Walker,” and then listed every other candidate by name. That was my initial firsthand experience with press censorship and I found it not just terribly frustrating personally, and badly undermining to my campaign, but also profoundly inconsistent with the essential role of a press in our practice of democracy.
I believe everyone who gets on a ballot is serious, and, is doing everyone else a huge favor even if you would never consider voting for that person, because every candidate puts a platform out for the electorate to consider.
Obviously, the public can’t consider candidates and points of view they aren’t informed about.
I announced my candidacy again early this year and it’s happening again. The only press coverage I’ve received to date was the story in my home town — the Sun Prairie Star newspaper. The two Republican candidates who have raised the most money have received continual news coverage, and, because the Democrats are desperate to keep Governor Evers in place ahead of the 2024 presidential election, the Milwaukee and Madison papers have conferred the Democratic primary to him.
I’m running again because I believe the incumbent has proven himself incapable of leading Wisconsin on from the more than a decade of political stalemate.
Yes, he’s pitted against a super Republican majority legislature, but Dr. Evers is a public education bureaucrat in a position of executive leadership. Bureaucrats carefully avoid confrontation and they control and minimize what people get to know.
A governor needs to do the opposite, especially during times of crisis.
Evers “checklists” his accomplishments, and sits behind his desk waiting for things to come to him. Although he’s a career educator, he hasn’t even tried to educate the public about the history of redistricting, growing rural poverty in our state, the complexity of our public funding system, the reasons why our racial achievement gaps are the very worst in the US, culture war bills, crime, and other topics the public is very concerned about.
He and the Department of Public Instruction have inexplicably refused to even acknowledge the most current, scientifically-validated reading methods now legislated in some 20 states. His sole education focus has been to increase school funding – which is needed.
But his “we need more funding” message is incomplete, unconvincing, unsupported and frankly, at this point, whiny.
He’s also continued the prior administration’s tradition of not having a comprehensive fiscal plan, with no mention of our state’s important strategic business development advantages or a plan to grow our economy.
The other Republican candidates are social conservatives. Our state’s Moderate Republicans deserve representation too. I believe my 2018 primary results confirmed that I couldn’t be the last person in Wisconsin with fiscally conservative and socially moderate views.
I’m certainly not the only candidate getting ignored based on money raised to date, but, having been on a prior ballot makes my press ostracism seem even more inappropriate.
Given Wisconsin’s battleground status, I suppose it’s explainable that the liberal press is protecting Tony Evers at all costs.
Paul Fanlund of the Cap Times went so far recently as to laud Evers as a “great” governor for vetoing a “culture war” bill in January. That’s setting the bar really low!
The reality is that almost any reasonable person would ban terrible legislation – evidenced by Indiana’s super Republican majority legislature voting down a Critical Race Theory bill this year.
Shouldn’t freedom of speech include fair and equal news coverage for all political candidates? And especially early on in elections?
Newspapers suppress that freedom when they presume to determine for the electorate which candidates are viable. This should be especially obvious this year given the historic amounts of money Evers and Rebecca Kleefisch have raised.
As the candidate advocating to reinstitute the Wisconsin Idea, I find being ignored by Progressive-identifying journalists writing about “saving democracy” but at the same time solely covering the big money-backed candidates ironic and hypocritical, not to mention undermining to our practice of democracy.
Political ostracism by Wisconsin’s liberal press is also helping perpetuate the hyper ideological polarization of every issue we read about that only an informed, educated public is going to be able finally move our state on from.
To learn more about Sun Prairie resident Robert Meyer’s campaign, go online to www.robertmeyerforgovernor.org.