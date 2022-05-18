I was scared the first time I walked into Sun Prairie's Alternative high school, Prairie Phoenix Academy. I was only traveling across the parking lot from Cardinal Heights, where I taught 8th grade, but I had been warned by a handful of my colleagues that the students I would encounter at PPA were probably violent.
They told me to brace myself for students who would swear at me and treat me with disrespect. I was visiting PPA as a prospective teacher, to meet with the principal and observe the classes. As I walked through the front door, I had no idea what I’d see in the halls and classrooms at PPA.
I’ve now been a teacher at Prairie Phoenix Academy for five years, and that makes me one of the small handful of adults who can say, definitively, what you might see if you were to enter this building, just like I did years ago.
Allow me to take you on a virtual tour of our building, so you can see for yourself just what goes on in our school.
First, you’ll notice our building. Yes, it’s old (and looks its age), but it also shows evidence of being lived in and loved for years. Students and staff have made these hallways and rooms our own, from the murals on the walls (carefully done by incredibly talented students) to the sweet pictures and notes that staff have attached to their bulletin boards in their classrooms.
There’s a feeling of real ownership here, as students have been encouraged to help make the space feel like a home-away-from-home. Walking around our school feels almost like flipping through a yearbook--I can find paintings or quotes or work signed by former students from almost every year I’ve been here (and before that, too).
In our cafeteria space, you’ll see appliances and cookware like you’d find in a home kitchen; students are encouraged to cook for themselves and for the school community.
Our classrooms are quirky and fun, decorated by teachers with big personalities and meant to ensure that every student has a space where they feel comfortable.
Populating those spaces are our students--smart, funny, talented, and compassionate teenagers fill our classrooms and hallways.
Students come to us for a variety of reasons. Some had attendance issues or just weren’t engaged in the traditional school setting. Some felt invisible or overlooked in an overwhelmingly big student body and wanted a smaller community. Some wanted more flexibility and personalization in their coursework (we change classes every month, and students select their schedules). Some felt especially removed from the traditional high school experience following COVID, and wanted something different.
No matter why they’re here, though, students belong at PPA. Staff and students talk about the PPA community as a big, functioning family: we’re all up in one another's business and we get on each other’s nerves sometimes, but at the end of the day, we’re all here for each other.
As a teacher, I have the opportunity to really get to know my students, and they get to know me--real, authentic relationships are prioritized here, and that pays off in so many ways (for both students and staff).
Working with the students here has been an absolute joy for me, and getting to know their families has been an extra treat. I can’t emphasize enough how wrong the stereotyped image of a PPA student is: far from being violent and disrespectful, the students here are simply a delight.
Unfortunately, students here are very aware of the stigma that currently comes with attending school at PPA. They feel the judgment and skepticism from the community and it hurts, despite them knowing how wrong people are.
Prairie Phoenix Academy is Sun Prairie’s only alternative high school, and serves students just like every other school in the district. PPA offers individualized education that meets the needs of the students who attend here (if you’ve ever modified a recipe to suit your own tastes, or altered a workout because you have a bum knee, you know exactly how that can work).
It’s not less-than, and it’s not for “bad kids.” The truth is, there are a million things that make PPA special--it’s the best place I’ve ever, ever taught. Sun Prairie is lucky to have Prairie Phoenix Academy, and I hope the community truly begins to see that.
Swesey, a teacher at Prairie Phoenix Academy, reminds the public that the Prairie Phoenix Academy graduation takes place on Thursday, May 26, from 1 to 3 p.m.