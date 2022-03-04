February was proclaimed Career & Technical Education month by Governor Evers, and the Wisconsin Technical College System proudly celebrated with our K-12 partners highlighting technical education in schools across the state.
Career and technical education has life-long positive impacts for learners of all ages. High school students who participate in career and technical education are more engaged, graduate at higher rates and typically go on to postsecondary education.
For adults, this contextualized learning helps apply and expand understanding, develops critical thinking skills, increases understanding of the work environment and maintains motivation for learning long into their careers.
The Wisconsin Technical College System, consisting of 16 colleges, celebrates career-focused education every day. Whether students are exploring future careers with our colleges while still in high school, learning with our colleges full-time or coming back to college to learn something new, their experience with a technical college will serve them well.
Our colleges collectively offer more than 500 associate degree, technical diploma and short-term certificate options. The System is also a major provider of customized instruction and technical assistance for Wisconsin employers. All 16 Wisconsin technical colleges collaborate with employers in their communities, working together to ensure Wisconsin’s workforce has the skills and knowledge needed for our future economic success.
Wisconsin is fortunate to have a continuous and focused career and technical education system. The Wisconsin Technical College System gives Wisconsin an economic advantage. Sustaining that advantage requires continued engagement and investment from students, employers, policymakers and community leaders.
This engagement and investment in the Wisconsin Technical College System will drive the innovation necessary to deliver relevant and valuable learning opportunities for students at every stage of their lives and careers, and a reliable talent pipeline for employers in every sector and region of the state.
Together, let’s celebrate career and technical education in Wisconsin throughout the year.
Foy is president of The Wisconsin Technical College System; opinions are her own. The WTCS offers more than 500 programs awarding two-year associate degrees, one- and two-year technical diplomas and short-term technical diplomas and certificates; about 250,000 individuals access the technical colleges each year.