On Sunday April 24th at 2 p.m., upwards of 2,000 people eagerly descended upon the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field to celebrate the 4th annual BEAM Awards. BEAM stands for Black Excellence Achievement Makers and was founded by former school board member Marilyn Ruffin as a community wide event to celebrate Black student scholars and adults in the Sun Prairie area.
In 2019, at the first event, there were around 200 awardees. This year’s event celebrated over 700 awards with some of the awardees receiving multiple awards and some receiving awards all four years since the program began. The goal of the event is to celebrate Black Excellence in a unique and culturally appropriate way, and that we did on Sunday.
We, the BEAM Awards Committee, would like to express our gratitude to all who made this event possible. First of all, a thank you to our student scholars who received awards in the following categories: Models Excellence in Academics, Models Excellence in Teamwork, Exemplary Peer Leadership, Models Excellence in Responsibility and Extraordinary Growth.
Also a shout out to the adults who received awards in the category of Outstanding Adult Leadership and Support. Names of all awardees were listed in the Star newspaper published on April 26, 2022.
At the start of second semester, we invited school district staff to submit names for recognition. We would like to thank all the teachers and school staff who took time to recognize scholars, by submitting names and providing descriptions of the Black excellence that they witnessed from these scholars. We thank the Sun Prairie Area School District for supporting the process from start to finish including: educating staff about the awards, facilities support at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium, getting out the invitations to awardees and distributing any remaining awards.
This year we were very honored to have 10 Black men and women who are all leaders in Sun Prairie at the event to congratulate each awardee as they walked on the field to have their name called. This year’s distinguished guests are named in the attached photo.
This year’s event was also filled with several live performances by area youth and young adults including: A performance of the Black National Anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by an ensemble from Cardinal Heights, conducted by Dean of Students Kyree Brooks, a dance by the children from Life Church, a performance by The Faith Place Children’s Choir and the signing of “Rise Up” by SPHS 2019 Graduate Dakotah Eveans. We are thankful that K-Sun was present to record the event and look forward to the recording version being shared on their website soon.
Follow BEAM Awards Sun Prairie on Facebook to see hundreds of photos from the event. These photos show the pride and joy that awardees and families felt while attending the BEAM Awards program. Stay tuned for the announcement of the date for next year’s awards!
The BEAM Awards is run by a group of volunteers who plan all the details and even more volunteers show up for the day of the event. We would like to send a special shout out to our awesome volunteer crew that supported the organizational work of distributing more than 700 awards.
We also couldn’t make the day happen without our financial sponsors. This year’s Gold sponsor businesses were: Kalvin Barrett for Sheriff, Michael Brooks Photography, B. Right Barbershop, Teran Peterson Realtor, Media 22, Sun Prairie Area School District and the City of Sun Prairie.
To contribute to the BEAM Awards 2023 you can donate to Paypal @BEAMAWARDS2023 and to contact us please email beamawards2019@gmail.com. The 2022 BEAM Awards Committee is Janice Chestnut, Tracy Frank,Teran Peterson, Marilyn Ruffin (Founder), Amy Schernecker, and Krista Smedema.