It is well past time for the conversation of period product accessibility and equality to be brought to the forefront.
The unfortunate reality is that, right here in Wisconsin, many people continue to lack access to and have the ability to afford menstrual products. The perfect place for this conversation to begin is within our schools.
Menstruation has long been highly stigmatized, hidden, and treated with shame and derision around the world, despite it being a natural bodily function that is experienced at one time or another by 50% of the world’s population.
Byproducts of this stigma and underrepresentation include laws, norms, and practices that inherently financially penalize menstruation and decrease accessibility to vital products like tampons and sanitary pads.
Throughout their lifetime, individuals who menstruate have their periods for an average of 2,535 days, or 7 years of requiring access to tampons or sanitary napkins to achieve safe and healthy menstrual hygiene.
Furthermore, the average menstruating person uses almost 17,000 hygiene products throughout their life, while one study found that 2 out of 3 people living below the poverty line have experienced being without hygiene products due to costly expenses.
Lacking access to menstrual care has serious implications, from poor health outcomes and lost work and educational instruction hours, to demoralization and embarrassment for those unable to afford essential hygiene products. No one should have to miss work or school, risk their health, or compromise their dignity, because they menstruate.
We are proud to author legislation that would address this issue in our schools. Senate Bill 832 would require all schools to provide free tampons and sanitary napkins in women’s restroom facilities in buildings owned, leased, or occupied by the school board, operator, or governing body.
It is imperative that we find solutions to addressing menstrual inequities so that all students have the opportunity to succeed.
Menstrual products are not optional; they are necessities. The ability to manage this normal bodily function is essential, not an entitlement or privilege, and is oftentimes an urgent, unexpected need.
Menstrual products are not a luxury good, nor a government handout—when those who do not menstruate walk into a public restroom they have everything they need to take care of ordinary bodily functions, while those who do menstruate do not.
Further, data from programs around the nation show that the cost of providing these products is significantly less than the cost of soap, toilet paper, paper towel, and other bathroom supplies currently being provided in bathrooms everywhere.
No individual should have to be without menstrual products when they are in need. It is past time that we have legislation that works towards gender equality and justice for people who menstruate.
We must do more to ensure equality for those who menstruate, to reduce the stigma around periods, and to bring awareness to this issue. We are committed to being an outspoken leader fighting for menstrual equality because we know that in order to have a fully equitable society, we must have laws and policies that take into account the reality that half the population menstruates.
We are beyond proud to continue to work for a more fair, just, and equitable Wisconsin.
Menstruation should not be a factor that holds anyone back — period.
Agard represents the Sun Prairie area in the 16th District State Senate; Pope represents District 80 in the Wisconsin State Assembly. Opinions expressed are their own.