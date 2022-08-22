Eric Toney
Republican Wisconsin Attorney General Candidate Eric Toney spoke to about 130 attendees at the July 10, 2021 Republican Party of Dane County picnic held in Sun Prairie’s Carriage Hills Estates Park.

 Chris Mertes

Insiders thought Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney had a chance to win the GOP primary for attorney general even though he’d been vastly outspent by rival Adam Jarchow.

They just weren’t expecting Chippewa Falls attorney Karen Mueller to be the one who paved the path for Toney to pull out the win.

