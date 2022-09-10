You have heard the campaign slogans in television commercials and read them so many times on billboards that the words have become cliché. “Drive sober or get pulled over!” “Buzzed driving is drunk driving.” “Over the limit. Under arrest.”

Of course, driving under the influence of alcohol is dangerous and illegal. Getting caught driving drunk might harm your reputation in the community, could ruin your career, and certainly will cause you great embarrassment when your friends, family, and co-workers find out about your actions.

Kyle Borkenhagen

Kyle Borkenhagen
State Bar of Wisconsin

Tags