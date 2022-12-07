Dec. 7 is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, commemorating Japan’s surprise attack in 1941 on a U.S. naval base in Hawaii. It’s also a time to step back and appreciate the remarkable transformation of the U.S.-Japan relationship: how we went from being sworn enemies to vital allies over a few decades.

For those who remember, Pearl Harbor was a signal event. As with John F. Kennedy’s assassination and the 9/11 attack for later generations, we can say where we were and how it felt.

