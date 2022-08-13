Filing for disability benefits is not an easy choice. However, if you have health issues that are interfering with your ability to successfully work, sometimes this is one of the only options people have for income. Unfortunately, the process for disability benefits is often a long one—avoiding these common hurdles could make all the difference.

File a timely appeal

Leah Drexler-Dreis

Leah Drexler-Dreis
State Bar of Wisconsin