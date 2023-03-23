In a recent survey by Pew Research, 65% of Americans believe the government is doing too little to help the environment. We have already raised the average temperature by 1 degree since pre-industrial times, and are on track to 1.5 and 2 degrees in the future without serious efforts to contain this problem.
One of the best ways to help with climate change is a pathway that developed countries can use to invest in developing countries.
According to current environmental policy PHD student Simon Clark, “Projects in developing countries using renewable energy generation must be prioritized by development banks and by foreign aid and absolutely prioritized over projects using fossil fuels.”
We need continued investment in the renewable energy sectors of developing countries, as they could completely skip the step of super reliance on fossil fuels that most developing nations rely on.
This is further supported by the fact that manufacturers — when given ample investment — make production increasingly efficient and cheaper, making new investment far more attractive.
This effect resulted in the cost of operating solar energy and land based wind energy to drop by 80% and 60%, respectively, making the product cheaper for consumers, and thus more viable for communities that need affordable power.
Another strategy is cutting subsidies for fossil fuel companies, which get significant subsidies from the government to function, with $300 billion in the US, and $5.2 trillion worldwide.
This extravagant spending to enable the continued use of fossil fuels is unwarranted and unwise because it prevents renewable energy — despite its much lower price tag — from being implemented.
As an example, research shows that it would be cheaper to literally start from scratch and build all the infrastructure to create renewable energy than to continue throwing money into fossil fuels.
With all the evidence on the side of renewable energy being cheaper, we as a nation need to call out those who argue otherwise, and in doing so, implement the critical renewable energy bills as soon as possible
The third strategy is a focus on transporting renewable energies. Power infrastructure must be built in haste due to the importance it has in energy security, and the lack of current infrastructure to deal with new renewables has clear consequences.
This is shown in Delaware, where a new solar project in a pro-renewables state was rejected due to a lack of infrastructure to deal with extra energy going through the power grid.
This can only be remedied by immediate building of energy infrastructure connecting individual states. This nationwide project would take 370 billion dollars in the next 10 years, according to Princeton’s Net Zero America Report, and would obviously require a lot of politics to get there. But, despite the costs, this is something that we as a nation of leaders must do to advance ourselves and set an example for others.
Some may say that climate bills are unaffordable and will raise debt in America, like many industry groups who have run analyses on climate bills. They argue that the massive perceived cost would burden our country, and thus justify inaction through it.
The result? A growing dismissal of climate change activists as idealistic and wrong because they “don’t understand the reality of how much we can spend as a country.”
This argument, however logical it may seem on the surface, is swiftly countered by the simple fact that the costs of inaction are much higher.
A landmark study by the University of Maryland clearly states the costs of inaction in relation to multiple human-made climate issues.
Some of the most damning evidence from this study, however, is that the costs of dealing with natural disasters, which climate change makes progressively worse every year. The costs of dealing with those disasters is on the scale of hundreds of billions of dollars.
Industry-financed studies that representatives in Congress use to delay and stop bills are often wrong.These studies often miss key points, leading to flat out wrong estimations.
From 1989-90, analyses of a climate bill in relation to acid rain were extremely critical — with industry experts estimating extreme cost increases for citizens.
When implemented, the bill was a clear success. Costs were 75% of projections, and electricity rates actually went down.
Climate bills, in conclusion, are some of the most misunderstood pieces of legislation. They just make sense from an economic standpoint, preventing ten-fold future spending, and in doing so, bring protection to the habitats and species that need it the most.
The tragedy that is the current state of climate politics is that the solutions to climate change do exist, and enough people understand the problem.
We just need to fight for what’s right through a political system hellbent on preventing any change.
Sree Pranav Somarouthou is a student in the Sun Prairie Area School District; his opinions are his own.