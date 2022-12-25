Happy holidays to you and your families. For many, it is a season of joy and giving to end a productive and busy year. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is looking ahead to 2023 after a year of both addressing challenges and building on opportunities in 2022.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza was first detected in a commercial facility in March of this year, and our small but mighty team in the Division of Animal Health spent much of the year busy with the disease response. Staff also spent countless hours conducting outreach with impacted communities, sharing resources on biosecurity, and speaking directly with poultry producers.

Randy Romanski

