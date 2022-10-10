Five weeks out from the election, Wisconsin Democrats sought to place a spotlight on abortion as Gov. Tony Evers told a Capitol rally he and Democrat Attorney General Josh Kaul have been a “brick wall” against GOP efforts to restrict access to the procedure.

Evers addressed an Oct. 4 rally on the Capitol steps shortly after GOP legislative leaders quickly gaveled in and out of a special session Evers called seeking to give voters a pathway to overturning the state’s 1849 abortion ban, which only allows an exception to save the life of a mother.

