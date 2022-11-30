The crash takes an instant. You stop at a red light and suddenly a car strikes you from behind. Your airbag deploys as you are pushed into the car in front of you. You’re thrown backward and forward. Your neck hurts immediately. Then you get a headache. What should you do? Here are five easy steps to guide you through this difficult time.

Step 1: Cooperate with law enforcement.

State Bar of Wisconsin
Robert Kasieta

Robert Kasieta

Tags