Gov. Tony Evers’ biennial budget includes about $11 million more in newly announced proposals to address PFAS and other hazardous contaminants in the state, but it’s unclear whether the measures will garner enough support in the Republican-led Legislature.

The proposals are part of the more than $116 million overall Evers has recommended in his budget to address PFAS — including $100 million for a municipal grant program to help local governments respond to PFAS contamination he announced in his State of the State address.

WisPolitics (2022)

