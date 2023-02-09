In December, I had the opportunity to sit down with numerous local leaders and hear about the issues impacting their communities. From town board chairs to city council presidents, mayors to county board supervisors, and superintendents to elected school board members, I heard the same resounding message: our local governments are starved of the resources necessary to provide essential services to their communities.

Local governments provide vital services that improve our day-to-day lives greatly, but often go unnoticed until they are no longer available.

Melissa Agard (2022)

