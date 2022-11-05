Climate activists have found a new target—the greatest masterpieces in the history of Western art.

Heretofore, no one thought that Claude Monet’s “Haystacks”—a sublime series studying the changes in light and color on haystacks in a field—or Vincent Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers”—a painting that is instantly recognizable and forever associated these flowers with the troubled artist—had harmed anyone, let alone had anything to do with the alleged climate emergency.

Rich Lowry (2018)

Lowry

