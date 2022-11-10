On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Dane County Board of Supervisors approved the 2023 Dane County Budget. Here are some of the reasons I voted NO.
The record setting $853,000,000 budget:
• Raises the tax levy by 7% which will result in the Dane County portion of your property tax bill going up. Dane County is already the highest taxed county in the entire state and unfortunately the Dane County Board just made it even worse.
• Provides funding to reimburse travel expenses for county employees who travel to other states to kill their unborn babies.
• Allocates millions of dollars to specific organizations who did not go through a competitive RFP process. The organizations may or may not have been deserving of the money.
We will never know because they were hand-selected either by the county executive or one to two specific supervisors who wanted to fund their pet organizations.
• Cuts the future jail population roughly in half. The current jail can hold roughly 1,000 inmates and the 2023 budget will limit the future jail remodel project to roughly 550.
This is dangerous because more and more criminals will be allowed to walk our streets after being arrested.
• Continues a “defunding of police” trend of reducing the Dane County Sheriff’s office budget. This time one of the reductions will include a $200,000 reduction for funds needed to ship inmates to other counties because our current jail is overcrowded.
• Gives county employees a 9% inflation pay raise. County employees should be paid commensurate wages and benefits to their peers in the private sector.
While government-caused inflation is hitting everyone, this is a slap in the face to hardworking private sector citizens who are not seeing similar raises.
• Creates more than 75 new county employee positions. While most companies are bracing for a recession and more and more are sadly having to lay off some of their employees, Dane County shouldn’t be growing and expanding its payroll expenses.
• Raises the following fees for service: Erosion Control and Storm Water Permits: 20-50% increases; Public Health permits: 20% increases; tattoo and body piercing licenses: 20% increase; county landfill trip fee: 50% increase; cremation permit: 7% increase
• Does nothing to stop the rise in crime. Many of you know that I proposed 3 amendments to combat human trafficking, the stolen vehicle problem and outstanding felony warrant problem. All 3 of my amendments were shot down and not included in the final budget.
• Continues to pour millions upon millions in NEW funding to solve homelessness. Time and time again, the county believes that throwing money at temporary housing will solve the root problems of homelessness.
The fact that our funding of temporary housing for the homeless never goes down is evidence enough that a "housing first" approach alone will not solve the problem.
I could go on and on but I fear my list of reasons will be too long. In the end, this budget does not represent my values and sadly I believe this budget continues Dane County’s fiscal mismanagement.
What do you think? How would you have voted? What ideas and things do you think Dane County should consider for the 2024 budget? I look forward to hearing your thoughts. Please email me at Weigand.Jeff@countyofdane.com.