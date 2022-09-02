Labor Day, which became a federal holiday in 1894, is a celebration of those who work day in and day out keeping the economic engine rolling along. Nowhere is there more reason for celebration than in Wisconsin.

Innovative, educated, and conscientious, Wisconsin workers show up looking to do their jobs a little better every day — and they don’t stop until they succeed. They’re just as committed to making things better for themselves, their families, and their communities – both on the job and off.

