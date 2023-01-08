Judicial races in Wisconsin are supposed to be nonpartisan. Technically, they still are. And ideally, that’s the way they should be.

Our judges and justices should be above partisanship. They should be impartial arbiters of the law, not beholden to one party or another—or one ideology or another.

Matt Rothschild

Wisconsin Supreme Court

The Wisconsin State Supreme Court Room at the State Capitol in Madison.

