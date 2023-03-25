Presumably, Donald Trump will never produce the dark secrets promised about Ron DeSantis’ past. But his team thinks it already has one — the Florida governor once was a Reagan Republican.

“There’s a pre-Trump Ron and there’s a post-Trump Ron,” someone in the Trump camp told Axios. “He used to be a Reagan Republican. That’s where he comes from. He’s now awkwardly trying to square his views up with the populist nationalist feeling of that party.”

Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh often referred to President Ronald Reagan as “Ronaldus Magnus” during his programs — a part of Reagan’s legacy which millennials appreciated.

