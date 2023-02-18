We Americans live in a representative democracy. That’s a fundamental feature of public life in the United States, a part of who we are as a people. We elect leaders to make decisions on our behalf.

It’s not a pure democracy, in which the people vote on every important issue and the majority gets its way. Sometimes we do vote on questions of public interest: amendments to the national and state constitutions, for example, and referendums on whether to raise taxes or adopt new laws.

