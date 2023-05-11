India is surpassing China to become the world’s most populous nation, according to data from the United Nations. This is a significant development with more than symbolic importance.

India, with its huge, diverse population and its growing economy, is poised to play a leading role in global affairs. It’s also key U.S. ally, but our relationship isn’t always as smooth as we might like. The rise of India presents both opportunities and challenges for American foreign policy.

Lee Hamilton

Hamilton

