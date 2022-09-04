India celebrated 75 years as an independent nation this summer. That was an extraordinary milestone for the giant, diverse and democratic nation, one that was rightly celebrated around the world.

India is the world’s largest democracy, with 1.4 billion people, four times as many as the United States. From the start, skeptics said India was too big, too poor, and too fractured by religion and caste to endure as a democracy. Indians have proven the doubters wrong.

Lee Hamilton

