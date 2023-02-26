In the overview of Governor Evers’ 2023-25 budget, he acknowledges that, with a $7 billion dollar state surplus, it is time to invest in Wisconsin’s future by addressing long neglected needs and “doing the right thing” instead of just getting by.

One of the “right things” that the governor’s budget addresses is addressing Wisconsin’s long neglected active transportation network.

Bicycling

Wisconsin currently ranks 49th out of 50 states in the amount of money spent on biking and walking at just 85 cents per capita -- something Wisconsin Bike Fed Executive Director Kirsten Finn wants to change in Governor Tony Evers' upcoming budget.

