Ron Johnson at RPDC picnic (2021)
Buy Now

During a July 10, 2021 appearance at the Republican Party of Dane County picnic at Carriage Hills Estates Park in Sun Prairie, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson spoke on a variety of subjects.

 Chris Mertes/File

Senator Ron Johnson is again battling for reelection in what should be a Republican year.

But is the Oshkosh Republican poised for another comeback win like his 2016 rematch with Russ Feingold? Or is he becoming an even better target for Democrats and Democratic nominee Mandela Barnes, who are hoping to retake the seat and add to the 50 Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate?