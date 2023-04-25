Libraries and technologies are the heartbeat of our communities and schools, and the vessels by which students and adults gain access to the world; after all, as I love to say – “the library is the only place where you can go everywhere without having to go anywhere!”

Across the nation, libraries face many challenges, ranging from funding issues to book bans. However, our librarians have stood tall to keep our libraries open and their resources accessible while protecting our intellectual freedom. Therefore, during this National Library Week, we recognize, honor, and celebrate every school and public librarian for your dedication, devotion, commitment, and most of all, your courage.

Darrell Williams

