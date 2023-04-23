It is heartbreaking that one of Wisconsin’s greatest exports is our young people. If we continue to have a net migration of young people from our state, it will continue to hurt our economy and make Wisconsin a less desirable place for businesses to consider when relocating.

With a record low unemployment rate of 2.7% and a recent report by Forward Analytics showing that Wisconsin lost 106,000 people under the age of 26 in the last decade, Wisconsin has some serious work to do to ensure we have a robust workforce now and in the future.

Melissa Agard (2022)

Melissa Agard

